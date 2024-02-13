(Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as Pakistan’s next premier after a rival group pledged support, ending a deadlock in the formation of a government following national elections last week that delivered a split mandate.

Nawaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-N party, nominated his younger sibling Shehbaz for the post, the party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in an X post on Tuesday.

The move comes after Sharif’s main rival Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dropped out of the race for the top job and said he will support Sharif’s party candidate.

