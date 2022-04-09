(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from office after losing a no-confidence vote following a week of dramatic political developments, becoming the first elected leader in the country’s history to be removed by parliament.

A total of 174 lawmakers from a united opposition voted against the premier, above the 172 required to remove the 69-year-old former cricket star from office, said opposition lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the parliament session after the ruling party’s speaker and deputy speaker both resigned shortly before the vote.

Khan’s party caused multiple adjournments through the day to delay the no-confidence motion the Supreme Court had ordered by repeating his claims that the U.S. wanted to oust his government. The Biden administration has denied the allegation.

Voting finally started just after midnight.

