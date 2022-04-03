(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s parliament is set to vote on Sunday on a motion seeking to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, amid accusations by the leader that the Biden administration is seeking to oust his government.

The joint opposition claims it has the support of more than 172 lawmakers it needs in the 342-seat National Assembly or lower house of parliament in the meeting scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. local time in Islamabad. Khan claims he will defeat the move, and he still has the backing of enough legislators.

Amid reports of allies deserting him Khan has been hyping up an alleged threatening letter he claims is evidence of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him. In a televised address Thursday night, he named the U.S. as the country behind the document, even though he has not publicly revealed it.

State Department spokesman Ned Price has denied Khan’s allegations. If the former cricket star loses Sunday’s vote, he will be Pakistan’s first elected prime minister to be voted out by parliament.

Khan’s deputies and lawmakers will accompany him to the National Assembly although it is not clear whether they will take part in the vote. Security has been beefed up around the parliament building amid local media reports that scuffles could break out between government and the opposition lawmakers.

In an interview with local television on Friday, Khan said he is willing to call early elections if he survives the no-confidence vote. He also said he won’t resign if he loses the vote.

In the months leading up to the no-confidence vote, Khan appeared to have fallen out with the South Asian nation’s powerful army over his handling of foreign policy issues as well as the economy. He clashed with top generals after publicly disagreeing with the army chief over a key promotion, undermining an important relationship that has helped him stay in power.

Pakistan’s military, once a top recipient of American arms, has also sought a more balanced foreign policy after becoming increasingly reliant on China for weapons. Khan has drawn closer with both Beijing and Moscow -- meeting with Vladimir Putin just hours after the Russian leader ordered troops into Ukraine.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a speech Saturday announced to broaden relations with the U.S. and he also criticized Russia for invading Ukraine -- highlighting the schism with Khan’s administration.

Pakistan Default Risk Soars, Currency Sinks on Political Turmoil

The political turmoil is roiling Pakistani markets. The nation’s default risk as measured by five-year credit-default swaps has climbed and the rupee is trading at a record low against the U.S. dollar. Economists say the tussle may hamper the government’s efforts to negotiate the release of the International Monetary Fund’s loan installment.

The no-confidence move is led by the opposition including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as well as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari -- of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The opposition has named Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of self-exiled leader Nawaz Sharif, to lead the next coalition government.

