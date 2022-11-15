(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus, a day after returning from his overseas trips to the UK and Egypt.

Sharif tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after being unwell for two days, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a Twitter post. Sharif first traveled to Egypt to attend COP27 on Nov. 7 and then spent a few days in London to meet his elder brother and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

