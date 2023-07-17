You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Pakistan PM Sharif to Step Down Before Term Ends Next Month
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will handover power to a caretaker government before the completion of his term next month.
Sharif, who took over in April 2022 after leading a coalition of parties that removed Imran Khan from power through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, didn’t say when exactly he will quit.
Dawn reported the national elections may be held in November, within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, or parliament’s lower house that elects the prime minister. The five-year term of the lower house ends on midnight of August 12, it said.
The so-called caretaker government supervises the polls, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. If the legislature is dissolved days before the completion of its term, the elections are to be held within 90 days.
