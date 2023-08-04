(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will dissolve the National Assembly - Parliament’s lower house - on August 9, three days before the legislature completes its five year term, Dawn reported.

Sharif disclosed the date at a meeting with his allies on Thursday night and said he will start talks on Friday to name a caretaker administration to hand over power, according to the newspaper, citing unidentified people.

