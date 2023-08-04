You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 4, 2023
Pakistan PM to Dissolve National Assembly on August 9: Dawn
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will dissolve the National Assembly - Parliament’s lower house - on August 9, three days before the legislature completes its five year term, Dawn reported.
Sharif disclosed the date at a meeting with his allies on Thursday night and said he will start talks on Friday to name a caretaker administration to hand over power, according to the newspaper, citing unidentified people.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
