(Bloomberg) -- Electricity generation in Pakistan fell to the lowest in almost four years last month, which will push up power bills and inflation.

The South Asian nation produced the least amount of electricity in 47 months, Muhammad Amad, an analyst at Arif Habib Ltd., said in a note. The shortage of power would result in the government paying more to generators under capacity agreements and lead to higher costs for consumers and businesses, he said.

Pakistan has suffered from repeated blackouts over the last few years, particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 pushed up prices of electricity feedstocks like liquefied natural gas and coal. Asian benchmark prices of those fuels have retreated since then, but are still above historic levels.

The average price of fuel for power generation in Pakistan rose 8.5% in February from a year earlier, and the increase was higher when transmission losses and previous adjustments to costs were taken into account, Amad said in the note.

There would likely be an increase of 5 rupees per kilowatt hour for power bills in April, and this could result in an 0.89 percentage point rise in inflation in May, he said.

