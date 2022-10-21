(Bloomberg) -- A global anti-money laundering watchdog removed Pakistan from its “gray” monitoring list after four years, providing relief for the South Asian nation that is facing a crisis.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force said the country “has strengthened the effectiveness” of its regime for anti-money laundering and combating terror financing, and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans.

“A FATF team has verified that the reforms are in place and that there is a high level of commitment and capacity to sustain those reforms,” the task force’s president T. Raja Kumar said. “These reforms are good for the stability and security of the country and indeed the region.”

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s monitoring list since 2018 for its inability to combat money laundering and terror financing. It was given a 27-point plan that year and another seven-point action plan in 2021. In September of this year, the watchdog had sent a team to verify steps taken.

Access to Finance

The exit will ease access to finance for the country after catastrophic flooding caused losses of around $40 billion to lives and livelihoods. Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have downgraded the nation’s credit rating deeper into junk while its bonds traded in distressed territory.

FATF is an intra-governmental body that includes 37 countries and two regional organizations. China, Turkey and Malaysia have lobbied in the past to prevent severe penalties against Pakistan, while India, which accuses Islamabad of funding militant groups operating in its portion of Kashmir, had sought a downgrade to the more severe group of high-risk countries including Iran and North Korea.

In several decisions on Friday, FATF added Myanmar to the high-risk group -- known as the ‘black’ list -- citing the country’s failure to make enough progress in addressing illicit financial flows.

Like Pakistan, Nicaragua was removed from the gray list after taking steps to improve systems and risk-based supervision.

The FATF also added the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Mozambique to the gray list following evaluations.

“All countries have agreed to action plans to address these deficiencies,” Kumar said. “I urge all of them to complete those action plans as soon as possible.”

The FATF kept the United Arab Emirates on its gray list. The Gulf state has come under increased scrutiny since the designation in March, emerging as a haven for wealthy Russians following the invasion of Ukraine. That’s frustrated the sanctions campaigns by the US and Europe against Russian President Vladimir Putin, overshadowing efforts by UAE officials to ramp up extraditions of high-profile fugitives.

