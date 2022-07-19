(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s ruling coalition has rejected former premier Imran Khan’s call for early national elections, citing the country’s fragile economic situation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, after it was routed by Khan’s party in by-elections in the country’s most populous Punjab province over the weekend.

“This government will complete its constitutional term,” railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said at a news conference after the meeting. Speculation about early elections should be avoided, he said.

Khan, who has led massive public rallies demanding a fresh ballot, renewed his demand after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 15 out of 20 seats up for grabs in the Punjab state legislature.

The country is due to hold general elections after the National Assembly -- the lower house of parliament -- completes its five-year term in August 2023.

The announcement by the ruling alliance will likely push Khan to take to the streets again and add to the country’s political uncertainty as it tackles soaring inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative last month.

The country secured a $1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last week and expects to receive about $4 billion in external financing from friendly countries after July, following an agreement with the IMF on revival of its bailout package.

