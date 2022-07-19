(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a fresh record low and the nation’s stocks and dollar-denominated bonds both fell after Fitch Ratings cut the country’s credit-rating outlook.

The rupee slid as much as 2.8% to 221.875 per dollar, the biggest one-day decline since March 2020, while the benchmark stock index slid 1.5%, and dollar bonds due in April 2024 were indicated 11.1 cents lower at 56.26 per dollar.

Fitch downgraded its outlook to negative Tuesday, citing concern over a “significant deterioration in Pakistan’s external liquidity position and financing conditions” and risks to the implementation of its International Monetary Fund program. Renewed political volatility can’t be excluded and may undermine plans for fiscal and external adjustment, it said.

“The worries are piling on to political uncertainty, with dollar payment pressure and the Fitch outlook downgrade,” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Co. in Karachi.

The rupee has tumbled to a succession of all-time lows in recent days as escalating political uncertainty has added to concern over the country’s bailout deal with the IMF, which it needs to avoid a default.

Raad More: Pakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election Win

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for early national elections after his party won by-elections in the country’s most populous state. Khan was ousted in April following a protracted political struggle that saw Shehbaz Sharif take over as premier.

