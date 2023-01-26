(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s currency slid as much as 2.7% to approach an all-time low, a day after money exchangers lifted a cap on the rupee-dollar rate.

The rupee tumbled as low as 238.25 to the greenback, approaching the all-time trough of 240.375 set in July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Pakistan’s money exchange companies removed the limit on the dollar-rupee rate from Wednesday, and said they will let the currency drop slowly in the open market. Supply of dollars in Pakistan’s money-changing businesses has dried up as locals turn to the black market, with the greenback being sold at about 10% above advertised rates.

“The rupee breaching the record low is only a matter of time,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Karachi-based Arif Habib Ltd. “The rupee is moving to a market-determined exchange rate, which was one of the prime conditions of the International Monetary Fund.”

A more market-determined currency may help the government secure further aid from the IMF, whose disbursement of loans to the nation has seen multiple delays.

