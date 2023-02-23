(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate that is seen as a condition to revive the nation’s loan program with the International Monetary Fund after yields jumped in a bond auction, according to analysts.

The central bank borrowed funds for three months at 19.95% in a treasury bill auction on February 22, about 200 basis points more than the last auction. The State Bank of Pakistan’s key rate stands at 17%. The yield indicates the central bank may increase its rate by 150 to 250 basis points, according to estimates by Arif Habib Ltd., Sherman Securities Pvt. and an independent economic advisory Doctored Papers.

Investors “are parking their investments in the shorter tenors in anticipation of a further rate hike,” Sana Tawfik, an economist at Arif Habib, said from Karachi. The central bank raised 90% of total 258 billion rupees in the three-month tenor.

Pakistan has taken steps in the past two months ranging from adding new taxes, increasing energy prices and loosening its control on the rupee to meet conditions to resume its delayed loan program with the IMF that is crucial to avoid a default. The central bank’s foreign-exchange reserves cover less than a month of imports. Fitch Ratings has downgraded the nation twice in four months, citing dwindling foreign reserves.

The central bank can raise rate in an emergency meeting or leave a decision for the next scheduled meeting on March 16. The State Bank of Pakistan has raised the benchmark rate by 725 basis points since the start of 2022 and it has signaled more monetary tightening is coming.

