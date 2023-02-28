(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he did not appear in a hearing for a complaint filed by the Election Commission that the opposition leader did not declare his assets, his lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said.

An additional session judge in Islamabad handed down the order after Khan repeatedly failed to appear in his court to avoid indictment, Geo television channel reported. Khan may challenge the verdict in a higher court and he will try to seek a pre-arrest bail, according to the lawyer, who also said such warrants are issued to ensure the accused appears in the next hearing.

Khan “can be arrested on this warrant,” Akhtar Hussain, a legal expert who is a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, said by phone. He can “get a protective bail from a higher court.”

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the former cricket star in October last year for hiding money earned from selling state gifts received as the premier. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, three other courts in Islamabad granted bail to Khan in cases related to illegally protesting against the Election Commission and receiving funds illegally for his Tehreek-e-Insaf party from foreign sources.

