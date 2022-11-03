(Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistan leader Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot in the leg at a rally in eastern Punjab province, his spokesman and party officials said.

Khan is stable and the bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore, his party spokesman Muzzammil Aslam said by phone.

There were two attackers at the scene. One was killed in gunfire and another is in police custody, said Rauf Hasan, another spokesman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Few other details are immediately known.

Geo TV showed the ex-premier being lifted and then taken in a car to a safe location after the incident.

The former premier is leading his supporters toward the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.

