(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a surprise loss in the country’s upper house of parliament election as Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a poll battle against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Gilani, who was backed by an alliance of 11 opposition parties, won the vote for the Islamabad seat, according to televised announcement by Parliament official. The entire election results have still not been announced.

The result will be a boost for the opposition alliance that plans to march on Islamabad on March 26 to topple Khan’s government, two years before he finishes a five-year term. The alliance includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Shaikh had to win a Parliament seat to continue as the finance minister after June 11. He is key a member in the government’s economic policies and reforms plan under the International Monetary Fund’s loan program.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.