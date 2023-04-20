You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 20, 2023
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister to Attend SCO Meeting in India
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan plans to attend the foreign ministers’ meeting of member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in India, the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting on May 4-5 in Goa, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a news conference in Islamabad.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
How becoming common-law or getting hitched changes tax-filing season
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?