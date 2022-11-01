(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s inflation accelerated more than estimated last month on costlier food, adding pressure on the central bank to resume monetary policy tightening.

Consumer prices rose 26.6% in October from a year earlier, according to government data released Tuesday. That compares with a median estimate for 22.9% gain in a Bloomberg survey, and 23.2% rate in September.

Food inflation quickened 36.2% year-on-year, while transport prices surged 53.4%, data showed. Clothing and footwear prices rose 18.3% and housing, water and electricity costs rose 11.9%.

The acceleration adds pressure on the State Bank of Pakistan to resume raising borrowing costs. The SBP has been on a pause for the last two policy meetings after delivering 525 basis points of interest-rate hikes this year.

Pakistan is facing multiple challenges as its foreign exchange reserves have shrunk to almost one month’s worth of imports, making debt repayments difficult and forcing authorities to demand debt relief due to devastation caused by floods.

At a fortnightly review on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government decided to freeze domestic fuel prices for the next 15 days, in an apparent move to check inflation as his political rival Imran Khan has started a protest march to Islamabad for early elections.

