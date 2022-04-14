Apr 14, 2022
Pakistan’s Khan Approached Army Chief for Help Before Ouster
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s top army leadership was approached by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to mediate between his government and the then opposition to end a political deadlock before his ouster in a no-confidence move last week, the military spokesman said.
The ex-premier Khan’s office requested army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to talk to the opposition about an offer from him to call early elections,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar at a news conference on Thursday. “The opposition rejected the offer and decided to go ahead with the no-confidence vote.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:23
Amazon CEO vows to curb warehouse worker injuries in first shareholder letter
-
3:10
Tesla drops on concern Twitter would divide Musk’s attention
-
4:35
'Need for speed': Bay Street reactions to BoC rate hike
-
Justin Bieber, Maple Leafs have hockey’s top-selling jersey
-
4:04
'The top is off': Canadian home prices show signs of cracking
-
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new Suzy Shier concept store