(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s top army leadership was approached by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to mediate between his government and the then opposition to end a political deadlock before his ouster in a no-confidence move last week, the military spokesman said.

The ex-premier Khan’s office requested army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to talk to the opposition about an offer from him to call early elections,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar at a news conference on Thursday. “The opposition rejected the offer and decided to go ahead with the no-confidence vote.”

