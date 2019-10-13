Pakistan's Khan Seeks to Promote Iran Talks with U.S. and Saudi

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is looking to facilitate talks between Iran and the U.S. as well as between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Khan said U.S. President Donald Trump had asked him to help arrange talks on regional security between the countries. But Pakistan won’t act as a mediator, he said.

Khan said he will travel from Iran to Saudi Arabia tomorrow with a “positive frame of mind.”

Tensions have been rising steadily in the region since Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities were attacked last month, briefly slashing global oil output by 5%.

Khan was one of several leaders who unsuccessfully tried to broker dialogue between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly last month.

