(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan won bail in multiple cases from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, a temporary respite that may help calm his supporters and cool tensions with the powerful military and the government.

The former cricket star was awarded bail until June 8, his lawyer Mohammad Ali Bokhari said by phone on Tuesday. However, he still faces dozens of other charges, including graft, hiding assets and insulting a female judge — all of which he’s denied.

Later on Tuesday, Khan appeared before the National Accountability Bureau team probing into corruption charges against him. During the four-hour cross-examination, Khan was also shown documents related to the allegations, a bureau spokesman said in a phone message, adding that he has been asked to respond at the next hearing.

The opposition leader had warned ahead of the hearing there was a high chance of him being arrested again, but called on his supporters to remain peaceful if he’s taken into custody.

The anti-graft agency’s initial decision to detain Khan, sending in paramilitary troops to arrest him in Islamabad on May 9, led to violent protests across the country that left at least eight people dead. It’s also signaled an escalation in the showdown between Khan and the country’s powerful military, which has now vowed to try those responsible for attacking army properties under military law.

The deepening political crisis unfolds as Pakistan grapples with its worst economic distress in decades, facing low foreign reserves, record inflation and interest rates, and a stalled aid package from the International Monetary Fund.

