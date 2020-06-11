(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns about his health as he is a cancer survivor, his party leader said.

Sharif, 68, took many tests since he was having symptoms of the virus, said Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, on Geo television. He has been receiving medical treatment for cancer, she said.

Pakistan has seen a spike in infections since Prime Minister Imran Khan eased the lockdown in the second week of May. The science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry has said about one third of lawmakers are infected or are suspected to have contracted the virus as the lawmakers are meeting in Parliament for a budget meeting session in Islamabad. The country’s health ministry has reported adding a record 5,834 cases in last 24 hours taking the total so far to 119,536.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.