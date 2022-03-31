Mar 31, 2022
Pakistan’s PM Khan Says Will Face No Confidence Vote on Sunday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will face a no-confidence vote on Sunday after days of speculation over the timing of the move.
“On Sunday, Pakistan’s fate will be decided,” Khan said in a televised address. “I will fight to the last and if I win, I will come back stronger,” he added.
Imran Khan’s Options Fade as Pakistan Opposition Gains Support
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
