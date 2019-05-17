(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s rupee and stocks fell, extending their losses this week, after the nation secured a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The South Asian nation is expected to adopt tough measures as part of its deal with the IMF, which investors speculate may include more currency devaluation. It secured its 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s for about $6 billion earlier this week after a six-month delay.

“Investor sentiment is weak with concerns of further interest rate hike, rupee depreciation, fiscal consolidation measures and redemption pressures,” said Bilal Khan, head of international sales at Arif Habib Ltd. in Karachi.

The central bank is scheduled to meet Monday with economists from Intermarket Securities Ltd. and Foundation Securities Pvt., firms among those expecting a seventh straight interest-rate hike.

