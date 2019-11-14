(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declined to accept a government condition of submitting an indemnity bond to travel overseas to seek medical attention.

Sharif has challenged the condition set by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in the Lahore High Court, his brother Shehbaz said at a news conference on Thursday. Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said Wednesday the government lifted traveling restrictions on Sharif and gave him one-time permission to go abroad to seek medical treatment of his choice if he provides a 7-billion-rupee ($45 million) surety bond.

Sharif’s family had requested the government to remove his name from the so-called Exit Control List after the Islamabad High Court in October suspended his seven-year imprisonment on medical grounds, releasing him on bail. The former three-time prime minister was disqualified in 2017 and convicted of corruption the following year.

