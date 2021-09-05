(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s military spy chief visited Afghanistan to meet Taliban leaders and discuss security and border issues.

The director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Faiz Hameed, led a delegation and participated in talks about the recent changes, ranging from the Taliban takeover to their efforts to form a new government in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. There were also discussions on rebuilding activities at Kabul’s airport, he said.

Hameed will also meet with Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to discuss the issue of foreign and Afghan nationals seeking transit through Pakistan, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

A day after Hameed’s visit, a suicide bombing in the restive province of Balochistan on Sunday killed four people and left 20 wounded, Liaqat Ali Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said in a text message. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a checkpoint of paramilitary forces in the provincial capital of Quetta.

In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the TTP attack and paid tribute to security forces for “thwarting foreign-backed terrorist designs.”

Pakistan wants the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with the group holding talks with different political stakeholders and carrying out a military crackdown on Panjshir, a stronghold against it.

