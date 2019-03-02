(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s army said four people were killed by Indian troops in cross-border firing as tensions remained heightened between the two countries.

Two soldiers were among the four dead, while two civilians were injured, according to statements from the Pakistani army.

India and Pakistan are embroiled in the worst military tensions in decades. India bombed targets inside Pakistan on Tuesday, saying it hit a terrorist training camp blamed for a Feb. 14 attack that killed 40 of its paramilitary troops. A clash on Wednesday led to the capture of Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan, and he was subsequently released on Friday to defuse the situation.

To contact the reporters on this story: Faseeh Mangi in Karachi at fmangi@bloomberg.net;Ismail Dilawar in Karachi at mdilawar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.