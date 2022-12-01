(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan will discuss recent terrorist attacks orchestrated in Afghanistan with the Taliban-run government, after an offshoot group ended a cease-fire and resumed violence.

The attacks violate Afghanistan’s pledge to the international community that its land will not be used by terrorist outfits, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said at a press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday. Sanaullah said several thousand militants were carrying out attacks on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“If the local offshoot Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is claiming responsibility for these attacks, it should concern the government of Afghanistan,” he said. Pakistan’s security forces are already carrying out a “very powerful” crackdown against the militants, some of who still want peace, Sanaullah said.

The minister’s statement comes a day after a suicide bomber attacked a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta, killing four people, including a police officer. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan sent its junior foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul for talks with the Afghani government this week after TTP ended a months-long agreement to pause violence. The cease-fire, brokered by Afghanistan, had been in place since May.

TTP carried out 59 attacks in November across Pakistan, killing and wounding as many as 100 people, including officials from the army and intelligence agencies, according to a Thursday statement from the group.

