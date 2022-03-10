(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s military has said an unidentified surface-to-surface missile from India violated its airspace this week in the eastern province of Punjab but caused no casualties, the latest flare-up between the two often-hostile neighbors.

The military late Thursday protested the violation caused by what it described as an “unarmed supersonic missile” that landed in the area of Mian Channu in Khanewal district in the eastern Punjab province on Wednesday. It damaged some residential property.

The Pakistani air force tracked the flight path of the missile from its “point of origin near Sirsa in India,” military spokesman Major General Iftikhar told reporters in the northern city of Rawalpindi. “The flight path of this object endangered many domestic and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani air space as well as human life and property on ground.”

There was no immediate comment from Indian officials.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have been hostile since both gained independence from British rule in 1947, and Muslim-majority Pakistan was created. Their tensions center on the border region of Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full — and ruled in part — by both. They’ve fought two of their three wars over control of the region.

Violence flares often, as it did in 2019 when a terrorist attack in India led to the most serious military escalation in more than a decade.

A suicide bomber killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir. New Delhi responded with its first airstrikes on Pakistani soil since 1971, which led to an aerial dogfight. Tensions eased when Pakistan returned a captured Indian pilot.

“At 6.43 p.m., a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the Air Defence Operation Centre of the Pakistan Air Force,” Iftikhar said. “From its initial course, the object suddenly maneuvered towards the Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan’s airspace ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6.50 p.m.”

New Delhi and Islamabad have an agreement in place to notify each other ahead of flight tests of ballistic missiles and military exercises.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.