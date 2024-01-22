(Bloomberg) -- The schools and universities in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, closed on Monday after police reported a threat of a terrorist attack at education institutions by a banned militant group.

The Islamabad police received the threat of a suicide attack, Inspector Inamullah Khan at Islamabad’s police control said on phone, without identifying the terrorist group that issued the threat. All education institutions are being closed, he said.

The capital’s top universities have closed down, Geo television channel reported.

Terrorist attacks have increased manifold in the South Asian country that the government mainly blames on Tehreek-e-Taiban Pakistan, an offshoot of Afghanistan’s group.

