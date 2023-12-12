(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court overturned a corruption conviction for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, removing a major hurdle in his participation in next year’s elections where he is widely seen as a top contender.

A two-judge high court panel accepted Sharif’s appeal in the second of two graft cases against him, according to his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz.

Sharif had already been acquitted in the other graft case by the courts, as Pakistan gets ready to hold elections on Feb. 8, 2024. Sharif, who returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-imposed exile in the UK, had initially got protective bail against both convictions.

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party picked him as its prime minister candidate for the national vote that may pit him against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a scion of the Bhutto dynasty.

The court decisions come amid speculation that Sharif’s party and allies brokered a deal with the South Asian country’s powerful military for his return to politics.

It is yet another reversal in Sharif’s fortunes, who was ousted three time as prime minister — twice in the 1990s and once in 2017 after a corruption probe following a Panama Papers leak.

Sharif was found guilty in two corruption cases soon after in 2018, sentenced to ten years in prison, and disqualified from seeking public office for life.

If he comes back as prime minister a fourth time, Sharif will have to oversee a tough bailout program with the International Monetary Fund, grapple with still-elevated inflation and face a public that still largely supports jailed leader Imran Khan.

Khan, for his part, faces more charges and has been disqualified from running for office. The former cricket star has rejected the charges against him and says he was ousted in a parliament no confidence vote last year at the behest of the country’s military, an allegation it has denied.

