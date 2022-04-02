Apr 2, 2022
Pakistan Seeks to Expand Relations With U.S., Army Chief Says
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is seeking to expand its relations with both the U.S. and China, the chief of the country’s powerful army said, two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Biden administration of planning to oust his government.
“We have a history of long and excellent strategic relationship with the U.S., which remains our largest export market,” army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a speech at a forum in Islamabad. “Pakistan enjoys a close strategic relationship with China demonstrated by our commitment towards Pakistan China Economic corridor. We seek to broaden and expand our ties with both the countries without impacting our relationship with the other.”
