(Bloomberg) -- Shehbaz Sharif was selected as Pakistan’s prime minister after two old-guard parties formed a coalition to keep jailed politician Imran Khan’s party out of power.

Lawmakers voted for the next premier in the National Assembly, or lower house on Sunday with Sharif securing 201 votes. Imran Khan backed candidate Omar Ayub Khan, a grandson of Pakistan’s first military dictator, got 92 votes.

Sharif was prime minister until parliament was dissolved in August in the lead-up to elections, and he handed power to a caretaker government. Last month’s polls provided an inconclusive result with no group winning a clear mandate, prompting two family-controlled parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party — to negotiate and nominate Sharif as their candidate.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N is led by Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Shehbaz and a three-time prime minister, while the Pakistan Peoples Party is co-chaired by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Former premier Khan’s independent candidates defied the odds and secured the most seats in the election but refused to form a coalition government with other main parties. Khan’s loyalists have accused authorities of widespread rigging in the poll, an allegation denied by the Election Commission and the caretaker government that supervised the polls.

The new government will seek a fresh loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund with the current program ending in April, highlighting the fragile state of the economy. Sharif said last month that Pakistan will need to secure a new loan at the earliest.

Pakistan needs to “carry out a deep surgery to bring revolutionary changes in the system and reform various sectors,” Sharif said in parliament on Sunday after he was named prime minister, speaking at length about the nation’s debt. Sharif plans to gradually reduce the size of its debt, described by the IMF as “borderline” manageable.

Sharif helped Pakistan avoid default last year by securing its current $3 billion loan program. He took unpopular steps including removing fuel subsidies and raising energy prices to meet the IMF’s conditions.

He plans to set targets for banks to disburse more loans and will discourage lenders from investing in government securities. The government also plans to give subsidies to farmers and import high-quality seeds to boost farm yields, Sharif said.

His nomination for the top position is a surprise after Nawaz returned from exile after four years in London to contest the election. Shehbaz is seen widely to have maintained good ties with the military that is expected to influence key decisions from behind the scenes.

The house on Friday elected Sharif’s candidate Ayaz Sadiq as speaker of the National Assembly. Sadiq has called for a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on March 9 to select the country’s president, according to a statement. Members of the two federal houses and four provincial assemblies elect the president for five years.

Sharif’s alliance has agreed to nominate Asif Ali Zardari, the father of Bilawal, for president. Imran Khan’s supporters have picked a Pashtun nationalist, Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

