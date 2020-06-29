(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Stock Exchange building has been attacked by gunmen, the bourse said in a statement.

The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is ensuring the security, and controlling the situation, said the bourse in a statement. Firing has stopped for now, according to the statement.

Police have killed two terrorists, Geo TV reported, citing unidentified security officials. The KSE 100 index dropped 0.3% at 11:02 a.m. in Karachi.

