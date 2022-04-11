(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan stocks rallied despite a broad equity selloff in Asia Monday on hopes that the impending vote to elect opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister would bring political stability.

The KSE-100 Index jumped as much as 3.4%, the most since November 2020, after former cricket star Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote that ended his four-year run. The nation’s currency also climbed.

A reduction in political uncertainty is helping investor sentiment, said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities in Karachi.

A united opposition bloc cobbled together 174 lawmakers to vote against Khan after midnight Sunday in Islamabad, two more than required to remove him from office. Parliament convenes again on Monday to pick his replacement, after Khan rallied supporters in cities across the nation on Sunday night against what he called “U.S.-backed regime change.”

