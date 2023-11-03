(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s stock benchmark was on track to hit a record high on Friday as the economy continues to improve after the nation secured a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The KSE-100 Index rose as much as 0.5% to 52,965.86, topping the last record close of 52,876.46, which was reached in May 2017. Textile shares led gains on Friday.

The South Asian nation avoided a default by securing a last-minute deal with the International Monetary Fund in July that has helped ease a dollar crunch and unlock further funding. That’s as large-scale manufacturing showed growth in August for the first time in 14 months. What’s more, the country’s economic growth is estimated to be 2.5% for the year started July after a rare contraction last year, according to the IMF.

Pakistan has also launched operations against currency hoarders that boosted its rupee 8% since September to make it the best-performing currency globally, according to data tracked by Bloomberg. The country’s dollar bonds have surged nearly 90% in the past year, as the IMF’s bailout spurred optimism over its fiscal recovery.

Further helping send stocks higher, the State Bank of Pakistan held its benchmark interest rate for a third straight meeting in October, with analysts expecting that rates have reached a peak. Pakistan also has more political clarity after national elections were scheduled for Feb. 8 after a delay.

The market’s momentum is going to be dictated by an ongoing IMF review for a second loan payment in December, alongside the fate of the upcoming elections, Omer Chaudhry, analyst and AKD Securities Ltd. said in a report. “Overall, we keep advising our clients to take a cautious approach and investments should be made in sectors with dollar denominated revenues such as energy explorers or technology sector or companies with healthy dividend yields.”

