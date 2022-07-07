(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank raised borrowing costs more than expected to quell Asia’s second-fastest inflation and meet conditions for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

State Bank of Pakistan lifted the target rate by 125 basis points to 15% on Thursday. The move was predicted by only three of 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey with most forecasting smaller increases.

Inflation, due in part to pent-up demand, high global commodity prices and rising imports, surged to a 13-year high of 21.32% in June. Pakistan’s central bank joins nearly 60 monetary authorities, including the Federal Reserve, in raising policy rates.

Prior to Thursday’s decision, the State Bank of Pakistan had increased rates by 400 basis points since the start of the year.

The move also comes as authorities inch closer to a staff agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. Pakistan needs around $41 billion to ease its worsening finances and funds from the Washington-based lender pave the way for more aid from other friendly nations.

