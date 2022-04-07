(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank raised interest rates by 250 basis points following an emergency meeting, as escalating political chaos threatens to spill over into a fullblown economic crisis.

The key rate now stands at 12.25%, State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement Thursday. This makes the real rate “mildly positive” and will help preserve external and price stability, it said.

“Heightened domestic political uncertainty” contributed to a 5% depreciation in the rupee, triggered a surge in local bond yields as well as Pakistan’s Eurobond yields and CDS spreads, the central bank said.

