(Bloomberg) -- Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the local offshoot of the Afghan militant group, ended a month-long ceasefire agreement after blaming the government of failing to honor the decisions reached under the pact, Dawn newspaper reported.

The group said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan did not meet the conditons of the agreement including releasing 102 imprisoned militants, according to a statement by the TTP, as it is known, Dawn said. Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud, a leader of the TTP, asked the fighters to resume attacks, the newspaper said.

