(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government is making efforts to build a nationwide “consensus” before it launches a new military operation against militants, the defense minister said, a move that comes after China showed concerns following attacks on its projects in the South Asian country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet is discussing the modalities of the operation on Tuesday before the plan is announced to Parliament, Khawaja Asif said at a news conference in Islamabad.

A few political parties have opposed the planned on-ground operation.

