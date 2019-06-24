Pakistan to Get $3 Billion in Deposits, Investments From Qatar

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which got an International Monetary Fund bailout last month, will receive $3 billion in deposits and direct investments from Qatar.

State-run Qatar News Agency reported the investments, citing the gas-rich nation’s foreign minister

It follows Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledging aid packages for the South Asian country. Riyadh has given a $3 billion loan to Pakistan, while the U.A.E. provided $1 billion. Pakistan and the IMF reached an agreement in May on a loan of about $6 billion designed to help the country avert an economic crisis.

