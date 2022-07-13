(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan plans to cut fuel costs to pass on the benefits of easing global oil prices to its citizens enduring inflation at a 13-year high.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries of petroleum and finance to “pass on the reduction” in international prices to the people, according to his official Twitter account. His government had only about a fortnight ago raised levies on gasoline and diesel sales as part of efforts to fulfill conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for resumption of a bailout program.

Oil has since given up the bulk of its gains seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove prices above $130 a barrel in March. Pakistan’s move, based on lower international prices rather than tax cuts, is unlikely to run afoul of IMF conditions that require the government to boost revenue and the central bank to tighten monetary policy settings as pre-conditions to reviving the loan.

The nation, home to Asia’s second-fastest inflation, needs at least $41 billion in the next 12 months to repay debt and fund imports. Successful resumption of the IMF program will also help Pakistan win easier access to funds from other lenders.

