(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan aims to trim its budget deficit goal by slashing spending and raising taxes as it looks to fulfill conditions to unlock a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who presented the annual budget Friday, lowered the shortfall to 4.9% of gross domestic product in the year starting July 1, from an estimated 6.3% shortfall in the current year.

“We have started taking tough decisions, which is no doubt a difficult path, but is the only way to sustainable development,” Ismail said adding that the nation was ready for structural reforms.

Pakistan’s growth is expected to fall to 5% next financial year from an estimated 6% this year.

Trimming the gap is a key criteria for accessing a $3 billion balance in an existing IMF program. The South Asian nation has also raised fuel prices by 40% and electricity tariffs by 50%, ahead of the budget, as it seeks to avoid descending into a Sri Lanka-style economic crisis.

Surging global oil and commodity prices have eroded Pakistan’s finances. The South Asian nation of nearly 220 million people is facing depleting foreign exchange reserves, a falling currency, a rising current account deficit and Asia’s second-fastest inflation. It needs at least $41 billion in next 12 months to ease its economic health.

The government expects to raise 7 trillion rupees ($34.6 billion) in taxes next year, a 17% rise over the current year. It plans to generate more revenue from its higher class by increasing taxes on high-income earners, luxury cars and real estate. It also plans a fixed tax on retailers, that have successfully lobbied against such a tax in the past.

Pakistan also plans to raise 372 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in Eurobonds and Sukuk, according to budget documents.

(Recast after Pakistan budget announcement)

