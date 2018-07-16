(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank devalued the rupee for the fourth time since December, according to bankers with knowledge of the matter, as economic pressures persist before a national election in nine days.

The currency, whose rate is set by the central bank, dropped as low as 5.3 percent to 128 a dollar compared with previous close on Friday of 121.55, the bankers said, asking not to be identified before the State Bank of Pakistan makes an announcement. The rupee is the worst performer in Asia, according to a basket of 13 currencies compiled by Bloomberg. A spokesman for the central bank declined to comment though the regulator has previously said the rupee’s level is determined by market forces.

The finances of South Asia’s second-largest economy are dwindling and there is growing speculation that Pakistan will have to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout as its current-account deficit widens and dollar reserves dwindle to $9.5 billion, the lowest in more than three and a half years.

“It’s a smart move so they can get some extra space’’ before entering negotiations with the IMF, said Mattias Martinsson, a money manager overseeing $420 million of assets at Stockholm-based Tundra Fonder. Pakistan has been getting “a billion or two billion dollars from China from time-to-time, but what they need is some kind of bazooka to show that they have spare capacity for two years.’’

Nonetheless, nation’s benchmark KSE100 Index fell as much as 1.2 percent as the currency devaluation “has reignited a concern over the macro situation of Pakistan,” said Faisal Bilwani, head of international sales at Alfalah Securities Pvt.

Pakistan’s economic growth may slow for the first time in six years to a rate of 5.2 percent this year with an expected scaling down of expenses, according to a Bloomberg survey. The nation’s economy in the last fiscal year grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade with China financing of about $60 billion in infrastructure projects.

The devaluation follows a rate increase by 100 basis points on Saturday, the most since 2008 as the central bank attempts to suppress demand. The economy is “overheating,” State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa said in a briefing. There needs to be a balance “between stabilization and growth.”

Pakistan’s real reserves have dropped below level it approached IMF the last two times for a bailout, according to Bilal Khan, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc. With elections scheduled for July 25, the next government will need to approach the IMF as a “matter of urgency,” said Khan.

