(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government is holding legal consultations on whether to open a case against former leader Imran Khan over remarks he made about state institutions in a speech on Saturday, local reports said.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the speech continued a trend by Khan of targeting the army, judiciary and police, according to the reports, including from Dawn newspaper and Press Trust of India. He said discussions would take place with the law ministry and other senior government legal officials before a decision is made in a couple of days, reports said.

Khan’s supporters gathered in Islamabad on Sunday night following a separate report that he would be arrested after a complaint over the speech was formally filed with police in Pakistan’s capital, reports said. The first information report, which was registered under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism act, said that Khan “terrorized and threatened top police officials” and a female judge during the speech, Press Trust of India said.

In Pakistan’s legal system, a first information report can be filed by anyone and triggers a police investigation, after which authorities can decide whether to file charges and make an arrest. Islamabad police haven’t decided yet whether to arrest Khan, Dawn reported, citing media director Taqi Jawad.

Khan on Sunday accused the government of banning live coverage of his speech, calling it a “gross violation of freedom of speech.”

“What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people,” Khan said on Twitter, referring to his protests to spur new elections following his ouster in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April.

The developments show Pakistan’s politics heating up ahead of an election that must be held by next year. Khan has agitated for early polls since his ouster, betting that voters support his contention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani military conspired with the US to remove him from power -- an allegation all three have denied.

The political drama threatens to undermine Pakistan’s quest to convince the International Monetary Fund to release $1.2 billion in financing at a board meeting later this month. The country has also secured $4 billion pledges from friendly nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to fill its financing gap as it deals with faltering foreign-currency reserves and one of Asia’s fastest-inflation rates.

The developments came shortly after a Khan ally was arrested and a TV channel pulled off air for allegedly broadcasting “seditious” content against Pakistan’s army. Sharif’s administration has also said it will start legal proceedings looking to ban Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from politics after the election commission ruled the political party received illegal funding from overseas.

