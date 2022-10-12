(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan State Oil Co. has won an arbitration case against international energy trader Gunvor Group Ltd. regarding excess payments for natural gas shipments.

The London Court of International Arbitration sided with the Pakistani company, which had reduced payments to Gunvor due to overcharged shipments, people with knowledge of the matter said. PSO was awarded $14.6 million, as well as other costs, on Oct. 8 for the case initiated by Gunvor in 2020, said the people who asked not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak about the case.

Gunvor declined to comment, while Pakistan State Oil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The South Asian nation is grappling with blackouts amid a global energy crunch, with contracted LNG suppliers -- such as Gunvor -- often canceling promised shipments.

