(Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled -- the Pakistani rupee’s biggest jump in a decade Monday was probably a flash in the pan.

The South Asian nation’s finances remain dire and the rupee is likely to start weakening again soon, according to Edwin Gutierrez, the London-based head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The currency gained 2.3 percent to close at 125 per dollar on press reports of a $2 billion loan from China. Yet longer term, the incoming government of Imran Khan may have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund to stave off an economic crisis, and those funds may come at the cost of a weaker rupee.

“The currency needs to adjust given the current-account deficit and the fact that they are bleeding FX reserves,” Gutierrez said. “Indeed, an IMF deal might look like the one that they recently struck with Argentina which strongly encouraged letting the currency go.”

The Argentine peso slumped to a new low in June, even after the country reached a record $50 billion agreement with the IMF just weeks earlier. By contrast, Pakistan is only seeking $10 billion to $15 billion from the multi-lateral lender, a sum that may not be enough to restore market confidence.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves fell to $15.1 billion in May from a peak of $24 billion in 2016 following a current-account deficit of $15.2 billion last year. As the central bank attempts to stem the flow, policy makers have devalued the currency four times since December.

All of that comes against a global backdrop of higher oil prices, trade war tensions and an emerging-market sell-off.

--With assistance from George Lei.

To contact the reporter on this story: Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, ;Rita Nazareth at rnazareth@bloomberg.net, Philip Sanders, Alec D.B. McCabe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.