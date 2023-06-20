(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani anti-terrorist court approved non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan and some of his aides linked to last month’s violence.

The court in Lahore gave the order at the public prosecutor’s request, Rana Mudassar Umer, Khan’s lawyer, said by phone.

The warrants will be challenged in Lahore High Court, he said.

The violence broke out on May 9 after Khan’s supporters protested his brief arrest in Islamabad on corruption allegations. Military facilities were also attacked in various cities during the protests.

Cricketer-turned-politician, Khan has been facing more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to murder in various courts in the country since his ouster from power last year. None of the courts has indicted him. He rejects all the charges and calls the cases politically motivated.

