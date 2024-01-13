(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Supreme Court barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party from contesting elections by denying it a cricket-bat symbol at the polls, a major setback to the country’s most popular politician weeks before the national vote.

A three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in its verdict on Saturday endorsed an Election Commission decision declining to issue the symbol to Khan’s Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf party.

Earlier, the commission dismissed the result of the party’s election of a chairman, which followed the former cricket captain’s resignation over a court verdict in a graft case.

Earlier: Khan’s Party Gets Bat as Pakistan Poll Symbol in Major Relief

Election symbols are important in Pakistan, where a large number of illiterate voters can’t read the names of candidates on the ballot paper.

Khan’s party had said that losing the bat as the symbol was a major setback for the group in the general election scheduled for Feb. 8 and its voters may struggle to vote for the party. His nominees can participate only as independent candidates.

Khan faces more than 170 cases and is in jail after a court convicted him in a graft case. His party says the cases are politically motivated attempt to keep him off the ballot.

Khan’s spokesman, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhatri, denounced the latest ruling.

