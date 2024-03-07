(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. announced several new customers for its artificial intelligence tools, citing big demand for a technology that’s helped more than triple the company’s stock over the past year.

The AI customers include CBS Broadcasting, General Mills Inc. and Aramark Services Inc., Palantir said Thursday. The new names underscore the broad interest in the company’s AI software, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“We haven’t been able to meet demand,” he said. “We’ve had to tell people we can’t accommodate them.”

On Thursday, Palantir is hosting an event called AIPCon that features a “boot camp” intended to show off and demonstrate the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, its marquee AI product. Palantir’s boot camps, which are part hackathon and part show-and-tell session, bring together the company’s engineers with potential and current customers to play with its AI software.

Palantir's AI tools are used by corporate and government customers to analyze data and help make decisions, including in military contexts. Other clients using the AI software include Lennar Corp., Cone Health, Archer Aviation Inc., Panasonic North America and Cummins Inc.

The shares rose 2.9% to $26.93 as of 12:59 p.m. in New York on Thursday, bringing their 12-month gain above 225%.

Palantir told investors last month that the boot camps are an effective sales tool and it plans to host 2,000 of them this year. “Why is the boot camp overrun?” Karp asked. “Because the clients themselves are tired of these damn steak dinners and the golf — they want to see products that actually work.”

When the company reported its earnings last month, Karp said that demand for its AI tools was exploding, and that it was shifting resources to handle the influx of interest from US corporate customers. The company also said it was profitable for the first time last year and gave a higher-than-expected earnings out look for the rest of this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.