Palantir Says First Board Meeting of 2024 Will Be in Tel Aviv

(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. will hold a board meeting in Tel Aviv next week to show solidarity with Israel during the country’s war with Hamas.

“Our work in the region has never been more vital. And it will continue,” the data analytics company said in a post on X. Palantir has been working in Israel for more than a decade and has an office in Tel Aviv.

